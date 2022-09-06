Darrell Hall, 70, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Darrell was a lifetime member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Brenda Hall of Paducah; three daughters, Darena Prescott of Paducah, Radena Dawn Lampe (Justin) of Paducah, and Sabrina Carter (Derick) of Clarksville, Tennessee; one sister, Sue Bishop of Paducah; and six grandchildren, Lauren Prescott, Tanner Carter, Drew Walker, Logan Lampe, Kaitlyn Carter, and Lawson Lampe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.