DRAFFENVILLE — Darrell Glenn Cash, 65, of Draffenville, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
Darrell was born to the late Glenn and JoAnn Kelly Cash.
He is survived by one brother, Ronnie Cash of Princeton; one sister, Vickie Cash of Cadiz; and several nieces and nephews
There will be no services held at this time.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
