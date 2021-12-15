DRAFFENVILLE — Darrell Glenn Cash, 65, of Draffenville, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.

Darrell was born to the late Glenn and JoAnn Kelly Cash.

He is survived by one brother, Ronnie Cash of Princeton; one sister, Vickie Cash of Cadiz; and several nieces and nephews

There will be no services held at this time.

Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Cash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

