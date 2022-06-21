KEVIL — Darrell Abernathy, 61, of Kevil died Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born the son of the late Kenneth Abernathy and the late Letha Scott.
He attended Kevil First Baptist Church.
He is survived by brother, Tony Abernathy of Texas; sister, Bobbie Winters of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Kenneth Abernathy and Letha Scott.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
