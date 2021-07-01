BROOKPORT — Darlene Reynolds, 65, of Brookport, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with David Atwell officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Darlene is survived by her mother, Betty Stallings; husband of 38 years, Gene Reynolds; daughter, Tiffany Hall and husband James; two grandsons, Corey Hall and Mytchell Hall (Shania); two great-grandchildren, Olivia Hall and Blakely Hall; one sister, Doris Norsworthy (Johnny Burrus); one brother, Ronnie Stallings (Denise); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John O. Stallings.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
