Darlene Burns

Darlene Nora Burns, 66, of Paducah, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was a handywoman and member of the Salvation Army Church.
Surviving are two children, Kevin Robertson and Charity Robertson Morris, both of Paducah; two brothers, David Profkey of Detroit and John Savells of Minnesota; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Burns; a brother; and a granddaughter.
No services will be held. Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
