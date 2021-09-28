CALVERT CITY — Darla J. Glass, 56, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Paducah.
Surviving are her parents, Lloyd and Barbara Ann (Wilson) Glass of Calvert City; brother, Doug Glass of Landrum, South Carolina; and sister, Deanna Gardner of Paducah.
She was predeceased in death by one sister.
Private family services will be held at Collier Funeral Home of Benton.
