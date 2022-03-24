Darin William Holt, 54, passed away March 16, 2022, at his home in West Paducah. In his life, Darin worked as an extrusion maintenance technician for UAJC Whitehall Industries. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, hunting, shooting guns, and riding around The Bottoms.
Darin is survived by his wife, Debbie Holt; his children, Todd (Sidney) Nutt, and Cacey (Jonathan) Buhrnam; his sister, Holly Sullivan; his grandchildren, Willow Nutt and Lillie Baker; his nieces and nephews, Zack Tanner, Blake Tanner, and Morgan Sullivan; and his great nieces, Lexie Tanner and Lissa Kay Tanner.
Darin is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Joann Holt; his sister, Paula Kay; and his nephew, Michael Paul.
Services will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. service time.
Darin will be cremated following the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
