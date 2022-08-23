METROPOLIS, Ill. — Danny Yates, 74, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Metropolis with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Danny was a pharmacist who owned The Medicine Chest for 26 years. Prior to owning his own pharmacy, he worked for Humma’s Drug Store from the time he was 13 years old. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis where he was a deacon. He was a former school board member and former president of the Metropolis Rotary Club. Danny enjoyed watching UK basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time playing with his grandkids.
Danny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Brinker) Yates; children, Tim Yates and wife Heather, Julie Robison and husband Tim and Jennifer Windhorst and husband Rick; eight grandchildren, Daniel Yates, Matthew Yates, Maverick Yates, Ariel Robison, Josh Robison, Barrett Robison, Jordan Windhorst (Emily), and Andrew Windhorst; one brother, Jerry Yates and wife Anna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Katherine (Pope) Yates.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Metropolis from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be given in Danny’s name to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960; or the National Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
