MARION — Danny Ray Shuecraft, 72, of Marion, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.
Danny was an ordained minister since 1986. Prior to becoming a minister, he served in the ministry by singing in various gospel groups. Danny served in the military as a young man in the Vietnam area, during 1968-1969. He was an intelligence specialist, radar operator, machine gunner, and tank driver.
Danny is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy Jean Shuecraft; sons, Sean (Christie) Shuecraft, and Graham (Mandi) Shuecraft all of Marion; grandchildren, Summer (Blake) Gardner of Marion, Cameron (Bailey) Shuecraft of Salem, and Logan (Emily) Shuecraft of Salem, Braxton Winders of Marion; great-grandchildren, Alayah Shuecraft, Jantzen Shuecraft, Blakelee Gardner, Brilee Gardner, Breckin Gardner, and Kimsey Gardner; one brother, Stanley (Debbie) Shuecraft of Fellsmere, Florida; half-sisters, Betty Burgess, JoAnn Chandler, Bonnie Watson, Pat Reeves, and Kathy McCaslin of Houston, Texas; half-brother, Freddie Shafer of North Carolina; stepsisters, Brenda (Gary) Dunkerson of Salem, Pam (Kenneth) Champion of Marion; stepbrothers, Bill (Vonna) Damron of Salem, and Jimmy (Debbie) Damron of Salem.
He was preceded in death by one step-brother, Joe Damron; half-brother, Jimmy Shafer; adoptive parents, Marvin Shuecraft and Ophelia Damron; and Allen and Juanita Shafer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in White’s Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may from call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
