BOAZ — Danny Ramage, 72, of Boaz, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Danny was born at home in McCracken County on February 8, 1949, to the late Lee Ray Ramage and Ernestine Roberts Ramage. He worked as an X-ray tech at Western Baptist. Danny enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids. He was a patient, generous and thoughtful man and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marilyn Leatherman Ramage; two sons, Drew Ramage, wife, Shae of Boaz and Devon Ramage, wife, Meredith of Lexington; a special daughter-in-law, Yessenia Ramage of Lexington; one stepdaughter, Melisa Powell of Auburn; three stepsons, Todd Leatherman (Gina) of Branson, Missouri, Troy Leatherman and Trad Leatherman (Kelly) all of Paducah; two sisters, Wanda Sue Coursey (Buford) and Glenda Cox (Wendell) all of Paducah; stepsister, Suzanne Bedwell (Jerry) of Benton; five grandchildren, Ross Ramage, Josiah Ramage, Joaquin Ramage, Riley Ramage, Jacoby Ramage; 11 stepgrandchildren, Mallory Courter (Aaron), Paige Schmidt (Micah), Brett Powell (Miriam), Grace Leatherman, Eric Powell (Maddie), Isaac Powell, Ian Leatherman, Tanner Leatherman, Kade Leatherman, Leilani Leatherman, Caroline Leatherman; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Owen Courter, Etta Courter, Edmund Courter, and Ava Powell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson-in-law, Bryan Powell.
A funeral service for Danny will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Paul Wingfield officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contribution in Danny’s name to Real Truth Matters, 2945 Oaks Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 or Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
