MAYFIELD - Danny Michael Seay, 82, of Mayfield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Seay was a wholesale car dealer for many years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MAYFIELD - Danny Michael Seay, 82, of Mayfield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Seay was a wholesale car dealer for many years. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan Bouland Seay, sister Joyce (Bob) Cornman; niece, Cindy Cornman (Pete) Sevin; sons, Brad (Elizabeth) Seay, Jason Seay and Derek Yarbrough; bonus son & daughter, Jamie and Christy Ivie. Also surviving are grandchildren, Bethany (Andrew) Clapp, Richie (Bethany) Ivie, Gage Henderson, Jalen Seay and Lily Seay; great-grandchildren, Brayden Kemp, Ryleigh Clapp, Jayce Clapp and Maddie Clapp; Hadley, Harper and Hayslee Ivie.
Mr. Seay was preceded in death by one son, James Brent Yarbrough; and his parents, Buzz and Lorene McNatt Seay
Funeral services for Danny Michael Seay will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home. Don Embry and Andrew Clapp will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Perry, Jackie Lewis, Jimbo Seay, Larry Lemon, Todd Frazier, and cousin Terry Vincent.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.