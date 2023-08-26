BARDWELL — Danny Leon DeJarnatt, 71, of Bardwell, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home.

Danny was born in Cairo, Illinois on May 25, 1952 to Leon and Martha DeJarnatt, and grew up in Cunningham, Kentucky. He worked at Petter Supply in Paducah for 33 years. He enjoyed his horses, watching westerns, and spending time with his family. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, and a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Cunningham for 51 years.

Service information

Aug 29
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Aug 28
Visitation
Monday, August 28, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
