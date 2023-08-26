BARDWELL — Danny Leon DeJarnatt, 71, of Bardwell, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home.
Danny was born in Cairo, Illinois on May 25, 1952 to Leon and Martha DeJarnatt, and grew up in Cunningham, Kentucky. He worked at Petter Supply in Paducah for 33 years. He enjoyed his horses, watching westerns, and spending time with his family. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, and a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Cunningham for 51 years.
He is survived by his two sons, Shane DeJarnatt of Cunningham and Ryan DeJarnatt and wife Jessica of Versailles; two brothers, Larry DeJarnatt and wife Denise of Bardwell and Randy DeJarnatt of Kirbyton; a sister, Sandra Hall of Melber; four grandchildren, Ty, Macie, Lincoln, and Dax DeJarnatt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 31 years, Kathy DeJarnatt and his parents, Leon and Martha DeJarnatt.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Lee Hammel officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cunningham.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Zoar Baptist Church, 1496 KY-849, Cunningham, KY 42035.
My family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Larrah Burgess, Debbie Burgess, and Michelle Chaudoin for all the loving care they gave to Dad.
