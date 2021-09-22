MAYFIELD — Danny Lee True, 71 died at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was of the Methodist faith; a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran; he was a retired machinist from Ingersoll-Rand Company; a member of the local American Legion and D.A.V.; he attended the Pleasant Valley Mission Church in Water Valley.
Mr. True is survived by his wife, Debbie Harris True of Water Valley; one son, Matt D. (Becky) True of Brewers; one daughter, Danielle Turbeville of Water Valley; two brothers, David True and Jon W. True both of Water Valley; four grandchildren, Allie (Trace) Armstrong, Jacob True, Bryce Turbeville, and Bryleigh Turbeville; one great-grandson, Easton Armstrong; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard Dale True and Donald Joe True; and his parents, Arnold & Ruth Wright True.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Rev. Chris Barnes officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time on Friday. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
The Brown Funeral Home in Wingo is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.