Danny Lee Halliburton, 62, of Paducah, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Friends may call 1-2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Services to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darryl Turner officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Halliburton; son, Dantonio Duboise; grandparents, Edgar and Earlean Harmon.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Halliburton; three children, Terrance Boykin of Antioch, Tennessee, Artresha Sha’ Vonda Goss, Gallatin, Tennessee, and Angelic Marsha Burton, Fulton; two grandchildren, one great grandchild; three sisters Flora Halliburton of Paducah, Delphine Halliburton of Wingo, and Shirlean Harmon of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Larry Halliburton of Union City, Tennessee.
Arrangements are in the care of Lindsey Funeral Home.
