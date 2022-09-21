MAYFIELD — Danny Gene Prather, 78, of Mayfield, passed away at 12:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was a member of Carpenter’s Union # 357, a retired carpenter and a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Kevin Tabor) James, Mayfield; one son, Gary (Hope) Prather, Hickory; two brothers; Billy Prather, Lawton, Oklahoma, Michael Prather, Brewers; two sisters, Brenda Sanderson, Golo and Nancy Ford, Mayfield; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adda Miller Prather; parents, Thomas J. and Mildred Green Prather; five brothers, Bobby Prather, Donald Prather, Lonzo Prather, Jimmy Prather and Doug Prather.
Funeral services for Danny Prather will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Cope officiating. Interment will follow in the Brewers Cemetery.
Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are invited to call after 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
