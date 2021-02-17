Danny G. Adams, 72, of Mayfield, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Continue Care Hospital in Paducah.
He was the owner and operator of A&M Transmission in Mayfield.
Mr. Adams is survived by one son, Danny Guy Hayes of Paducah; three half-brothers, Tim Adams of Dublin, Larry Adams of Water Valley, and Eugene Adams of Water Valley; one sister, Shirley Schroeder of Almo; one half-sister, Sue Adams of Fulton; and one granddaughter, Lindsey Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dolly Mae Travis and his biological parents, Milburn and Rosella Clark Adams.
Funeral services for Mr. Danny G. Adams will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Ray Helms and Rev. Mickey Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hayes, Lucas Walker, Daniel Crofoot, Jason Clapp, Andrew Temke, Mark Carter, Brad Marshall and Van Allen.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
