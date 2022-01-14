Danny Fayne Warren, 75, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 26, 1946, to the late Richard and Kathleen Warren. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1964. He worked at Illinois Central Railroad shops then for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and trapping small game animals.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Warren; one sister, Brenda (Terry) Warren Jones, of Kevil; two nephews, Bradley (Heather) Jones, and Tommy (Ashley) Jones, of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Warren.
Danny is also survived by numerous Marshall and Warren cousins who were a great blessing throughout his life.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 14, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Bill Miller officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
