BENTON — Danny Duncan, 68, of Benton, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home.

He was a retired truck driver for Bestway and was a veteran of the National Guard.

Surviving are daughters, Tiffanie Daugherty of Benton, and Debbie Starnes of Kuttawa; sister, Barbara Strong of Clearmont, Florida; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife, Cheryl Lawrence Duncan; and one brother. His parents were Robert and Virginia (Edwards) Duncan.

No services are scheduled.

Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

