Danny Croft, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Danny was born in Livingston County, on Friday, Feb.16, 1940, to Edgar and Erma Croft. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 38 years with the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant/USEC.
Mr. Croft is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Jane Corley Croft; his son, Gregory Scott Croft (Jacqueline), of Paducah; his sisters Marcella Cooper, of St. Louis, Missouri and Anna Lou Whitt, of Marion; his grandchildren, Brian Croft (Melissa), William Croft, Maxwell Croft, Walter Croft and Samuel Croft; his great grandchildren, Ellie and Wren Croft, Brayden Smallman.
Mr. Croft was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Griffin Croft and Erma Milliken Croft; and brother, Truman Croft.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin and Dr. Dan Sumerlin officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
