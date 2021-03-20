OCALA, Fla. — Danny Bucy, 71, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021. He was born on Feb. 16, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee, to Clifton and Ruth Bucy. Danny retired from USEC and was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, boating, running, and singing gospel music. In retirement, Danny was an avid cyclist.
Danny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn Bucy of Ocala, Florida; his daughter, Kelly Bucy of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Margaret Lee of Memphis, Tennessee; sister, Linda Matson of Redding, California; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Ruth Bucy; sister, Vickie Wilson; sister, Ginna Lanis; sister, Barbara Parkhill; and sister Betty Ruth Bucy, who preceded in infancy.
A private memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel in Paducah, Kentucky, with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.