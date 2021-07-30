Danny Bobo, 60,
of Paducah, died Tuesday, July 27,
2021, at his home.
He worked as a riverboat pilot and
was a member of
High Point Church.
Danny is survived
by his wife, Lisa
Bobo; two sons,
Chad Bobo and Cory Bobo; three siblings, George Bobo, Tommy Bobo, and Lois Hines; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two siblings. His parents were William and Mossie Bobo.
Graveside service
will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31,
2021, at Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah with Rev.
Randy Hines officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
