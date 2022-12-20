Danny L. Alexander, 74 , of Paducah, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.

He attended Twin Lakes Worship Center. He was retired from Ashland Chemical in Calvert City where worked as welder, pipe fitter and as a maintenance mechanic. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Service information

Dec 21
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Dec 20
Visitation
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
