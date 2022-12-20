Danny L. Alexander, 74 , of Paducah, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.
He attended Twin Lakes Worship Center. He was retired from Ashland Chemical in Calvert City where worked as welder, pipe fitter and as a maintenance mechanic. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Marie Clark Alexander; two daughters, Sara Beth McNichols of Pleasant View, Tennessee, and Cammy Peck of Lone Oak; one son, Todd Alexander of Cadiz; step-son, Rob Estes of Paducah; two brothers, Roger Alexander, Bethelhem, New Hampshire, and Dusty Alexander, Benton; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his first wife, Eileen McClure Alexander; and two brothers. His parents were Roscoe and Bondella Puckett Alexander.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Revs. Jeremy Short and Farris Sahawneh officiating. Burial will follow at the Hardmoney Cemetery with military honors.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Twin Lakes Worship Center, 4166 US-641, Benton, KY 42025.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Danny Alexander, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.