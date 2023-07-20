Danielle Joycelyn Campbell, 19, of Paducah, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church. She was currently attending Tennessee State University in Nashville.
She is survived by her father, Billy G. Robinson of Paducah; her mother, Nikki Reed of Memphis, Tennessee; one brother, Edward Kentrell Copeland of Florida; five sisters, Tiandra Campbell and Aliyah Campbell, both of Paducah; Kiana Reed and Makailee Campbell, both of Metropolis, Illinois, and Xazia Campbell of Memphis, Tennessee; and several cousins.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2023.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Danielle Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
