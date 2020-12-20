MILBURN — Daniel Ray Watts Jr., 45, of Milburn, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mr. Watts was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Nicole Warren Watts of Milburn; three daughters, Elizabeth Grace Watts of Milburn, and Destiny Watts and Danielle Watts, both of Hickman; his mother, Vicky Teeters Jones of Kenton, Tennessee; his father, Danny Watts Sr. of Milburn; and grandparents Ralph and Gay Watts of Milburn.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy and Ann Teeters.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Milburn Cemetery with the Rev. Ian Carrico officiating
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
People may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
