CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Daniel Perry Thompson, 77, died unexpectedly on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at his home in Chattanooga. Dan was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 26, 1943.
He is survived by his three children, Sam Thompson and his wife Brookly Thompson, Jeff Thompson, Shelly Bell and her husband Chris; the mother of his children, Jane Parker and her husband Dr. William Parker; two sisters, Catherine Hayden and her husband Dr. Bernard Hayden, and Helen Sims; one brother, Mark Thompson and his wife Judy; four grandchildren, Dr. Sam Thompson and his wife Jessica, Nicholas Thompson and his wife Kelsey, John MacCauley, and Parker MacCauley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Ellen Thompson; sister Hughleen Riney; and two brothers, Tom and Sam Thompson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may in his name to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
