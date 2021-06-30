HOPKINSVILLE — Bro. Daniel Lewis Belcher, 67 of Hopkinsville, passed away at his residence at 9:33 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Born August 2, 1953, in Murray, he was the son of the late Urban L. Belcher and Imogene (Lee) Belcher.
Growing up on a dairy and tobacco farm near Kirksey, he developed a love for the land and farming early in life, but, at the age of 18, Daniel surrendered to the ministry and began his lifelong service to God as a Baptist minister. While preparing himself to serve as a pastor, Daniel worked at the General Tire plant in Mayfield and farmed with his father and brothers. His first church was a small church in Gallipolis, Ohio, that, before him, had been a mission. He pastored several churches in western Kentucky before answering the call to Trinity Baptist Church. At the time of his death, he was pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Hopkinsville, where he had served for 26 years. He had served these various churches as a Baptist minister for over 50 years.
Always athletic, as a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball and softball as well as hunting and fishing.
Second only to his love and devotion to God were his love and devotion to his family. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Susan (Pierce) Belcher; daughter, LeAnna Frizzell, husband Kevin of Benton; daughter, Alice Sorrells of Benton; and daughter, Danielle Hicks, husband Josh of Cadiz; sister, Sandra Stephens, husband Bobby, Kirksey; brother, David Belcher, wife Linda Ruth, Benton; brother, Timothy Belcher, Rutherford, Tennessee; grandchildren, Shelby and Chelsey Frizzell, Benton, Megan and Morgan Hicks, Cadiz, Cody and Cade Sorrells, Benton.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Hopkinsville. There will be a celebration of his life with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Hopkinsville with Phillip Bazzell officiating, followed by a private family graveside service at Murray Memorial Gardens in Murray.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home of Hopkinsville will be handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to Gideons International or Trinity Baptist Church Awana.
