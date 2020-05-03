Daniel Jay Elbon, 61, met Jesus in Heaven on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on Aug. 26, 1958 in Carmi, Illinois, to the late Junior and Phyllis Cecil Elbon. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.
Dan was an employee of CSI for 32 years. He was a 1976 graduate of Lone Oak High School and received an Associate’s Degree at Paducah Community College. He also attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky.
“Uncle Danny” always shared a special bond with his nieces and nephews, and served as a support system to his mother, Phyllis. He was a very bright man who enjoyed astronomy, history, physics, technology and was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings and loved playing golf.
Dan is survived by five siblings: David Elbon of Lexington; Margie (Mike) Williams of Paducah; Andy (Mary Jo Steinkamp) Elbon of Nashville, Tennessee; Patty Harrison of Paducah; and Amy (Keith) Griesser of Georgetown; and 19 nieces and nephews: Megan Williams (Alan) Redditt of Georgetown; Jay Williams of Louisville, Danielle Harrison of Athens, Georgia; Anna (Matt Whyatt) Elbon of Dixon, Montana; Blake Harrison of Owensboro; Drew (Grace) Harrison of Middletown, Pennsylvania; Mia, Rachel, Claire, and Joseph Elbon, all of Nashville; Emily, Luke, Grant, and Adam Griesser, Brooks and Pryse Redditt, all of Georgetown; Cali Williams of Louisville; Jacob Hoss Whyatt of Dixon, Montana; and Emelia Harrison of Middletown, Pennsylvania.
Private services will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Redditt officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program at milnerandorr.com, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
