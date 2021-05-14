BENTON — Daniel Hendrickson, 75, of Benton, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
He worked as an inspector and a supervisor for the United States Army Corps of Engineers and attended Church Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Miller Hendrickson; three daughters, Gail Dyke of Benton, DeVona Rosa of Bushnell, Florida, and Renee Larson of Louisville, Colorado; a brother, Scott Hendrickson of McKay, Idaho; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Stanford and Florella Ross Hendrickson.
No services are scheduled. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Church Grove United Methodist Church, 2656 Main St., Benton, KY 42025; and Benton First United Methodist Church, 845 US 641 Spur, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.