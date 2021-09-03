BENTON — Daniel Wood Hamby, 46, of Benton, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.

He was a 25-year employee of Lane’s Mobile John.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tara Walters Hamby; daughter, Kinsey Hamby; son, Cole Hamby; parents, Debbie (Shemwell) and Danny Hamby; brother Derek Hamby; sister Dena Hamby Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William Wood and Era (Cook) Shemwell and paternal grandparents, Marlow and Birtie (Derington) Hamby.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Central Church of Christ in Benton. Interment will follow on Daniel’s farm.

Friends may call

from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

at the church.

All family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for food, fellowship, and a toast for Daniel’s life at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the home of Brian and Chelsea McClain 824 Mullins Lane, Benton.

Memorial donations may be made to Daniel W. Hamby Family Fund, c/o First Financial Bank, 660 Main St., Benton, Kentucky 42025.

Collier Funeral Home is serving the family of Daniel Hamby.

