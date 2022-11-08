BENTON — Daniel Gray, 74 of Benton, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home.
BENTON — Daniel Gray, 74 of Benton, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home.
Born Saturday, Aug. 21, 1948 in St Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Frank Edward Gray, Sr. and the late Virginia (Beard) Gray.
Dan moved to Benton from St. Louis in 1977 where he started Gray’s Glass Service then later added Gray’s Fast Lube. His biggest accomplishment was starting the Marshall County Elks Lodge #2707 where he holds card #1. He was a past exalted ruler of the lodge, a past district deputy of Kentucky and past state president of Kentucky. He was also a Charter member and started the Draffenville Lions Club where he was the first president.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rita (King) Gray of Benton; son, Todd Gray wife Kristi of Benton; daughters, Sherry Dorner husband Mark of Huntsville, Alabama, Kimberly Lancaster husband Todd of Peoria, Illinois, Amy Cathey fiancé Terry of Benton; sister, Barbara Gray of St Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Kirsten Farmer husband Adam, Kalee Gray fiancé Dalton, Amandalyn Burson husband David, Shelby Dorner, Elizabeth Bousman husband Zach, Megan Erwine husband Tanner, Charlee Cathey, Kayla Hirth husband Brandon, Cole Lancaster, Kamryn Lancaster; and one great grandchild, Harper Farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Edward Gray, Jr.
Elks Last Rites will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
A memorial service will immediately follow the elks service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home with Kevin Russell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Marshall Co Exceptional School, PO Box 423 Benton, KY 42025.
