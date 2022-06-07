METROPOLIS, Ill. — Daniel Dale “Jonesy” Jones, 79, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Reevesville Cemetery with Rev. Keith Stokes officiating.
Daniel was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, was an avid bowler, loved to play baseball, and loved playing music along side his band. He was retired from the Massac County Highway Department, after 33 years of service, working as a civil engineer.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Faith Jones-Finnan and husband Raymond; grandson, Jacob Jones and wife Darian; great grandson, Carter Ray Jones; and several cousins.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Winford Byron and Winifred (Richardson) Jones.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
