Daniel Brinker

MARTIN, Tenn. — Dan Brinker, 70, of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at West Tennessee Healthcare in Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Pell Cemetery with Rev. Trad York officiating. We ask that those attending wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Dan was a member of Waldo Baptist Church and retired from TVA Power Plant where he worked as a pipefitter.
Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Brinker; sons, Josh Brinker and wife Kami, Jeremy Brinker and wife Kristin, Zachary Brinker and wife Christie; grandchildren, Zoey Brinker, Drew Brinker, Kennedy Brinker, Lucy Brinker, Chase Brinker, Emerson Turner, and Addison Turner; brother, Ronnie Brinker and wife Sue; sister, Connie Quint and husband Gary; sisters-in-law, Carol Brinker and Janice Brinker; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Beulah (Medley) Brinker; and brothers, Louis Wayne Brinker and Stanley Brinker.
Memorials may be made in Dan’s name to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer
