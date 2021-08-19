BENTON — Dane Earl Schmieg, 74, of Benton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial in Paducah.
Dane was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Red Bud, Illinois, to the late Earl James and Evelyn Niermann Schmieg. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He worked as a hospital administrator for multiple hospitals throughout the years before eventually retiring. Dane was a people person who liked to spend time talking and sharing stories. Dane enjoyed spending time outdoors, going fishing and skeet shooting. He also loved getting together with his friends and going to play billiards. More than anything else he cherished the time he spent with all of his grandkids and great-grandkids that he loved dearly.
Dane is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Schmieg; his daughter, Kecia Schmieg of Gilbertsville; his son, Eric Schmieg of Fort Collins, Colorado; his brother, Darrell Schmieg (Sue) of Waterloo, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jalen Schmieg, Lauren Schmieg, Aspen Morton (Dalton) and Bryson Conkwright; one great-grandchild, Rowann Morton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
