MAYFIELD — Dana Payne, 86, of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away May 20, 2021, surrounded by her family in Mayfield.
She was born on February 20, 1935, in Piggott, Arkansas, and was the daughter of Luther T. and Jesse Mandy (Pratt) Cox.
Dana was united in marriage to Charles Laud Payne on June 5, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 61 years, Charles Laud Payne; her two daughters, Lisa Dotson and Vickie Weatherington; parents, Luther and Jesse Cox; and brothers, Gary Cox and Gene Cox.
Survivors include her daughter, Rene Walker and husband Ricky of Mayfield, Kentucky; son-in-law, Bob Dotson of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jarrett (Jenny) Nunley of Metropolis, Illinois, Jamison Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky, Dana Wilson of Paducah, Kentucky, Kelsey (BJ) Ballard of Bardwell, Kentucky, Kristen (Jeff) Brugger of Metropolis, Illinois, Blake Weatherington of Paducah, Kentucky, Bridgett (Ben) Toon of Mayfield, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Daniel Nunley, Rebekah Nunley, Philip Nunley, Henry Nunley, Brooks Ballard, Emma Brugger, Gavin Brugger, Reed Brugger, Carter Brugger, Knox Weatherington, Rylan Trease, and Brooklyn and Aubrey Toon; brother, Rick Cox and wife Jean; and many other relatives and friends.
A private family burial will be held at Piggott Cemetery in Piggott, Arkansas, and will take place under the direction of Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott.
