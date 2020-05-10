MURRAY — Mr. Dan Keith Taylor, 87, went home to the Lord peacefully Friday morning, May 8, 2020, surrounded by family at the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Dan Keith, as he was known to his family and friends in Hazel, was born on Aug. 3, 1932. He was a graduate of Hazel High School, where he was a renowned basketball player.
His lifelong love for the Hazel and Midway communities, instilled in him by his parents, the late John Tom and Della Taylor, led to his founding of the Hazel Alumni Scholarship fund at Murray State University, which scholarships two Hazel-area students each year.
As a young adult, he attended Freed-Hardeman College before joining the Army, continuing his basketball career playing for the Army while stationed in Hawaii.
After his service to his country, he joined his father, John Tom, and brother Tommye D in the automobile business in Murray. Then, at the age of 24, Dan Keith became the youngest businessman in the country to be granted his own dealership by Chevrolet in Fulton, Kentucky. He ran a successful business there for over 30 years, while owning and selling GM dealerships in Sikeston, Missouri, and Galveston, Texas, as well as the Chevrolet/Olds/Cadillac dealership in Paris, Tennessee. Over the years, he also co-owned dealerships and other business ventures with his younger brother Dwain, including the 1969 purchase of the Chevrolet dealership in Murray, Kentucky.
In these years, Dan was a strong and devoted community volunteer at church and in other outreach and political organizations. In Fulton, he worked with the Jaycees, the Banana Festival and various political elections, including the election of his good friend Wendell Ford in his race for governor of our commonwealth. Dan always loved the Racers, and found himself at most every football and basketball game for years.
In his “retirement,” he became Dan the Van Man, buying and selling school vans throughout the nation for several years. He also directed the building of the Family Life Center and Gym at his beloved wife’s home church, Farmington Church of Christ. This center is still a wonderful gathering place for families throughout the Farmington community who made Dan their own.
Dan Keith is survived by his wife, Beverly Galloway Taylor; his sons, Mark W. Van Doren and wife Margie of Knoxville, Tennessee; Thomas Russ Taylor and wife Kim of Metropolis, Illinois; Randall Keith Taylor and wife Lee Ann of Murray, Kentucky, and their daughter, Terri Van Doren of Seaside, Florida; sister-in-law Anne Faye Taylor of Murray; and his younger brother, Dwain Taylor, and wife Mary, also of Murray. Barry Newsome and the late Teddy Newsome were also like sons to Dan. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John Tom and Della Taylor, and his elder brother, Tommye D Taylor.
Dan was known as PawPaw to his grandchildren, as well as to his wife’s great-nieces and great-nephews. Granddaughters are Rachel Taylor and husband Mack of Brentwood, Tennessee; Samantha Shipley and husband Zachary of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Ann Taylor of Murray, Kentucky; and Grace, Emily and Victoria Taylor of Metropolis, Illinois. His “Farmington” granddaughters are Tayler and Jillian Newsome, Brooke Smith, Lauren Meadows and Lindsey Howard.
Grandsons are Cody, Noah and Joshua Taylor of Metropolis, Illinois; Montana Taylor and wife Makala of Paducah, Kentucky, and Gabriel Keith Taylor of Murray. Beloved “Farmington” grandsons are Corey Newsome and Tucker Newsome.
A drive-through visitation for Dan Taylor will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home at 1804 Highway 121 North in Murray. Please enter the parking lot of the Heritage Chapel off of Lowes Drive to be directed through the visitation line. You will exit the visitation line onto Highway 121 North.
A private burial will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens with Jerry Mays officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Green Plains Church of Christ, 3980 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049; Farmington Church of Christ, 145 Hawshaw St., Farmington, KY 42040; Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; or the Hazel Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Dan Taylor by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family of Mr. Dan Taylor.
