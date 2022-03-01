Damon M. Galliher, 45, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah
He attended Victory Assembly of God Church and was a grocer.
He is survived by his wife, Jillian Story Galliher; his parents, Frank and Wanda Milby Galliher of Paducah; one son, Dalton Hazelwood of Bardwell; and two sisters, April Reash of Richmond, Virginia, and Amber Galliher of Paducah.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Victory Assembly of God Church in Paducah. Rev. Gary DeRossett will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Box, Dalton Hazelwood, Sam Hazelwood, Michael Allen Reash and Isaac Galliher.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Victory Assembly of God Church, 1345 North Friendship Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
