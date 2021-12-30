Damon Acuff, 53, of Metropolis, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Damon was the Warden at the Pulaski County Detention Center, a member of Ducks Unlimited, and the National Rifle Association.
Damon is survived by his wife of 24 ½ years, Tracy (Janssen) Acuff; daughter, Madison Acuff; mother, Mary Alice (Hutchison) Acuff; brothers, Jason Acuff and wife Michelle and Aaron Acuff and wife Stacy; nephews, Chase, Ben, and Max.
Damon was preceded in death by his father, Richard Acuff; grandmothers, Betty Cernkovich and Helen Hutchison.
Memorials may be made in Damon’s name to Madison Acuff College Fund, c/o City National Bank, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
