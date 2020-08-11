SALEM — Dalton Earl “D.E.” Owen Jr., 94, died August 8, 2020 at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services, Inc.
He was born in Tiline to the late Dalton Earl Owen and Nettie Campbell Owen, Sr. on February 10, 1926.
Owen was one of the last WWII Veterans in Crittenden County. He joined the United States Navy in 1944 and served on the U.S.S. Crystal in the South Pacific. He
was retired from SKW in Calvert City. He was also a member of Frances Presbyterian Church and attended West End Baptist Church in Paducah.
Survivors include his daughters, Gail Bigham of Marion, Rita (J.T.) Travis of Marion and Linda (Dennis) Haney of Ledbetter; brother, Mark Owen of Marion; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and special friends, Jason and Melissa Tinsley of Salem.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Underdown Owen; daughter, Carolyn Dale Owen; brother, Walton Owen; and sisters, Sue Hudson, Elsie Marie Owen, Willella Brown and Patsy Conger.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY with interment in Frances Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Military rites will be held at the cemetery.
Donations may be made to Frances Cemetery.
