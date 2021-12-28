METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dallas “Bosco” Stafford, 80, of Metropolis, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec, 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Renshaw, with Joshua Stafford officiating.
Dallas was retired from Allied Signal/Honeywell, where he worked as an operator. He was a member of the Professional Kennel Club, United Kennel Club, American Kennel Club, and was an avid coon hunter.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice (Kilgore) Stafford; daughters, Tammy Hall and husband Jimmy and Pam Loven and husband Mark; granddaughter, Marlee Lanham and husband Dustin; great grandson, Dallas Lanham; sister, Barbara Sue Konemann and husband Bob; brother, Wimpy Stafford and wife Alice; several nieces and nephews.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis “Buck” and Georgia V. (Buttrum) Stafford; an infant grandson; and a brother, Lee Roy Stafford.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the graveside service Thursday at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Renshaw.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Stafford, Kevin Kilgore, Tim Stafford, Mike Stafford, Bob Konemann, and David Stafford.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.