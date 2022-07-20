On July 18, 2022, Dale was welcomed into heaven after losing his battle with cancer in his hometown of Paducah. Born Dec. 20, 1948, to Delma and Violet Smith. He was a graduate of Lone Oak High School.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Suzanne; his sons, Jeff Smith and Troy (Sherri); as well as three grandchildren, Cole Smith, Kennedy (Peter) Kirk and Clay Caneer; a sister, Glenda (Bob) Nance of Ft. Collins Colorado; and many devoted friends, nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jamie Moody and Ginny Chipps.
Preceding him in death are his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Dale lived a very active lifestyle by playing basketball, softball, fishing, hunting, golf, stock car racing, participating in demolition derby, the Tough Man contest and was an active member of both the Paducah Moose and Elks lodges.
Dale worked at BF Goodrich and Westlake Monomers in Calvert City as a pipefitter and welder for 30-plus years and finally retiring in 2011.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday July 21, 2021 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Nate Williams officiating.
An end of life celebration at the Paducah Elks Lodge will follow his services at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are requested by the family to be donations to Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
