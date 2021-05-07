Marvin Dale Murphy, 62, of Paducah, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
He was a carpenter and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his parents, Harmon and Judy Murphy; and two brothers, Mike Murphy and Rick Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Quavia Murphy; and his maternal grandparents, George and Hilda MacLeod.
A memorial service be held at noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Dr. Willis Henson officiating. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until service hour. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or McCracken County Humane Society (mccrackenhumane.org).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
