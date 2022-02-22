Dale Mitchell, loving husband, father and grandaddy, passed away on Feb. 18 in Paducah after a brief illness. After 71 years, he is now resting comfortably in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born Morris Dale Mitchell on March 16, 1950, in Paducah to Margaret and Randall Mitchell. Dale was the oldest of three brothers and grew up in Melber. He attended Lone Oak High School and after graduating in 1968, earned his associate degree from Paducah Community College in 1970.
He married his wife Beverly in 1972 and they established their roots in the Lone Oak area. Dale was father to three children, Brad, Amanda and Jake.
Dale had a long and impactful career at USEC, spending 33 years as a cascade operator and front-line manager. He retired in 2007, then spent another seven years as a training supervisor for a total of 40 years of service. He was recognized throughout his tenure with multiple awards for performance, ethics and leadership.
In retirement, he spent his time volunteering at Baptist Health Paducah as a door greeter and patient transporter. He also was active in animal rescue through Creatures Great and Small. He had a servant’s heart and a genuine love for people and animals in need.
Dale was a faithful follower of Jesus and member of Northside Church of God in Paducah.
He was an avid sports fan — most notably of the St. Louis Cardinals and Memphis Grizzlies. Dale played baseball throughout his youth and was active in adult-league softball. He loved to garden, take care of his animals and spend time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in his death by his daughter, Amanda.
He is survived by his wife Beverly, sons Brad (Tina) of Paducah and Jake (Missi) of College Grove, Tennessee, brothers Randy (Farzin) of Louisville, Jack (Jill) of Eads, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
He had five grandchildren, Kylor Mitchell (Benton), Gracie Mitchell and Baylie Mitchell (Owensboro), and Lincoln Mitchell and Henry Mitchell (College Grove).
A celebration of his life and arrival into Heaven will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the 2 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Bryan Jackson. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Boaz.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made via donations in Dale’s name to either Creatures Great and Small, PO Box 9173, Paducah, KY 42002-9173; or Lourdes Foundation 1530 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
