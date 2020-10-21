Dale Miles, 71, of West Paducah, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home.
He worked as a mechanical engineer at USEC. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Dale enjoyed golfing in his younger years and had passion for painting.
He is survived by his son, Jon Miles of Simpsonville; a grandson, Dylan Miles of Simpsonville; and a sister, Anita Ferrell of Paducah; one niece, Laura Richardson of Paducah; and two great nephews, Wyatt and Weston.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Rice Miles; and his parents, Flavius and Louise Miles.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow the memorial service at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. service time on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Dale Miles to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
