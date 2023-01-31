BREWERS — Dale Maynard Morgan, 86 of Brewers. rejoined his wife Janice in Glory on Friday Jan. 27, 2023. He was at Lourdes Hospice in Paducah with his daughters by his side.

Dale was born on April 4, 1936, to Bathel and Avalou Morgan of Brewers. He was one of 10 graduates from Brewers 1954 class of which he was the salutatorian. Dale played basketball for the Brewers Redmen team all of his high school years and was a leading scorer.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In