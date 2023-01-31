BREWERS — Dale Maynard Morgan, 86 of Brewers. rejoined his wife Janice in Glory on Friday Jan. 27, 2023. He was at Lourdes Hospice in Paducah with his daughters by his side.
Dale was born on April 4, 1936, to Bathel and Avalou Morgan of Brewers. He was one of 10 graduates from Brewers 1954 class of which he was the salutatorian. Dale played basketball for the Brewers Redmen team all of his high school years and was a leading scorer.
On March 26, 1955, Dale married his childhood sweetheart, Janice Cole. They had 2 daughters, Jayne Anne Morgan Heath and Susan Morgan Nelson and made a home in Brewers. Following graduation from Brewers School, Dale was offered a basketball scholarship at Memphis State University but instead entered Murray State University to be closer to home and his wife to be. After marriage, Dale worked as a lineman for the Benton Electric System and also worked construction at Paradise Steam Plant on the Green River. Dale went to work at BF Goodrich in Calvert City where he worked in maintenance as an electrician and retired from there after 30+ years.
Dale was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He loved talking “Bible” to anyone willing to sit and chat. He enjoyed watching sermons on television when he wasn’t able to attend Church. He truly loved God’s word and enjoyed sharing it with others.
Dale loved the game of basketball. During his high school years at Brewers he played alongside some amazing players and had many top scoring games. One of those games was where he played against “Odie” Smith and out scored him with 30 points against Odie’s 28 points. His love of basketball was bequeathed to his grandsons and he was able to watch all four of them play the game he loved so much.
Dale was the loving and dedicated husband to Janice Cole Morgan. They were married for 67 years. Aside from sharing two daughters, they had five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. As a father, Dale was admired and adored by his daughters. He taught his daughters how to drive, shoot a gun, and always reminded them of ways to be safe in various situations. He was a protective father and grandfather. As their families grew, Dale and Janice would take both daughters and their families on vacation. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow up. He traveled near and far to watch them all play in their basketball games.
Janice and Dale traveled many parts of the world and made a memorable trip to the Holy Land. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, grandchildren and greats.
Dale is survived by his two daughters, Susan Nelson (Danny) of Benton and Jayne Anne Heath of Symsonia; a brother, Darrel Morgan (Lorna) of Brewers; four grandchildren, Jeremy Dale Story (Lori) of Nashville, Tennessee, Cole Nelson (Meleah) of Benton, Jay Heath of Symsonia, and Jenna Roberts (Dustin) of Paducah; nine great grandchildren, Kash Heath, Sadie Heath, Anna Roberts, Ty Roberts, Stella Story, Scarlett Story, Stryder Story, Wells Nelson and Press Nelson.
He was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Janice Morgan; his parents, Bathel and Avalou Morgan; his grandson, Jody Heath; and a son-in-law, Joe Heath.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Brewers Cemetery Fund, ℅ Lisa Mason, 351 Duncan Creek Road, Kirksey, Kentucky 42054.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Brewers Cemetery.
