SALEM — Dale Lindsey Holliman, 70, of Salem, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He retired from Air Products in Calvert City in 2018 after 48 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Koon Holliman of Salem; a son, Dale Shea Holliman of Florida; a grandson, Dalton Hayes of Florida; and a granddaughter, Caroline Mimilo of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie Jewell and Annabelle Johnson Holliman.
Services will be 11 a.m. today, June 3, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Service, with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.