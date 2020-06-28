Dale Gentner

Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart. — Eleanor Roosevelt
Dale D. Gentner, 71, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence.
Dale was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 8, 1949 to the late Lawrence and Martha Davies. Dale is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and The Martha Davies Dance Teachers Training Academy.
She moved to Western Kentucky in 1970 where she began a 25-year career as Recreation Superintendent for the Paducah Parks Department. It is here where she impacted the lives of many as a mentor, leader and boss with her involvement in area summer youth programs, dance classes and recitals, sports leagues, holiday parades as well as many nights on the riverfront as Chairperson for the Paducah Summer Festival.
Her love for teaching dance continued for many years as choreographer for the Paducah Tilghman High School choir. A tireless worker, retirement from the Paducah Parks Department didn’t last long, in 1997 she embarked on a new career as an onsite consultant at corporate meetings and events worldwide. It is through this global journey that coworkers became friends and she cultivated her love for fine wine, food and embraced her passion for art and history.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Gentner of Paducah; two sons, Jason Gentner and wife, Stephanie, of Lexington, and Jeff Gentner and fiancée, Mollie Woody of Savannah, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Ava, Luke and twins, Jack and Elouise Gentner of Lexington; Cole, Olivia and Cora Gentner of Savannah. Nana’s grandchildren were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Kenton. All will be welcome to attend a celebration for Dale that will be planned for the spring of 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY 42003. www.paducahcoopministry.org
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
