KINGSLAND, Ga. — Dale Everett Mapes, of Kingsland, passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Dale was born in Akron, Ohio, on Oct. 22, 1943, to parents, Irene and Carl Mapes. Dale retired as vice president from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, and regional vice president from the Sisters of Mercy Health Care System. He graduated from Bowling Green State University, Ohio and followed up with a MBA from The University of Notre Dame, Indiana.

