KINGSLAND, Ga. — Dale Everett Mapes, of Kingsland, passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Dale was born in Akron, Ohio, on Oct. 22, 1943, to parents, Irene and Carl Mapes. Dale retired as vice president from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, and regional vice president from the Sisters of Mercy Health Care System. He graduated from Bowling Green State University, Ohio and followed up with a MBA from The University of Notre Dame, Indiana.
Dale participated in all sports in high school as a star player. He remained a sports enthusiast always and followed all of the Notre Dame teams throughout his life and attended many football games in South Bend, Indiana.
Dale taught in college academia hospital administration courses and mentored several students. He has been published in hospital journals and spoke at many seminars.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Virginia Hayden Mapes; stepsons, Lee Hakanson (Jackie), Luke Hakanson (Danica), and deceased stepdaughter, Ella Hakanson O’Bryan (Joseph). Also survived by his sister, Denise Mapes Nettle; and children, Melissa Mapes and Ryan Mapes. Loved by his grandchildren, Maddie Hakanson Rettie (Christian), Kyle Hakanson, Fiona O’Bryan, Elowen O’Bryan and Declan O’Bryan.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Road, St. Mary’s, Georgia 31558. A gathering will follow at Dale’s home, 177 Austin Ryan Drive, Kingsland, Georgia.
This is a service of celebration and we welcome your attendance, and encourage your comments at the service.
Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
