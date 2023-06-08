Major Dale Dean Hofer, Sr., 89, of Paducah, passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence.

Major Hofer retired from Atochem and as Major in the U.S. Army after 27 years of service and was a recipient of the Purple Heart in the Korean War. He participated in the Officer Candidate School, did ranger training, was a jungle expert and did mountain climbing. He was also an Intelligence Officer and a Green Beret. He attended Command General Staff College and was in the 187th Airborne, Rakkasans, and was of the Baptist faith.

