Major Dale Dean Hofer, Sr., 89, of Paducah, passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence.
Major Hofer retired from Atochem and as Major in the U.S. Army after 27 years of service and was a recipient of the Purple Heart in the Korean War. He participated in the Officer Candidate School, did ranger training, was a jungle expert and did mountain climbing. He was also an Intelligence Officer and a Green Beret. He attended Command General Staff College and was in the 187th Airborne, Rakkasans, and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda Hofer of Paducah; two sons, Dale (Donna) Hofer, Jr. of Lone Oak, Scott (Belinda) Hofer of Benton; three daughters, Barbara Cobb of Ledbetter, Michelle Barnes of Trenton, Ohio, Kathy (Wayne) Scholl of Wichita, Kansas; three brothers, Del Hofer of Fargo, North Dakota, Jeraine Hofer of Fort Madison, Iowa, Bobby Hofer of Worthington, Minnesota; one sister, Joyce North of Huron, South Dakota; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob E. and Sarah (Wipf) Hofer; one son, Terry Hofer Sr.; and two sons-in-law, James Cobb and Gregory Barnes.
Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with his grandson, Cameron Hofer, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Hofer, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.