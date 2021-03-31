OCALA, Fla. — Daisy Elizabeth Myers, 87, of Hickory, Kentucky, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cates’s House Hospice Center in Ocala, Florida.
She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church in Hernando, Florida. She was a retired waitress and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael L. Myers of Hickory, Kentucky; her daughter, Linda Sue Willett (Kenneth) of Fancy Farm, Kentucky; one brother, Earl Russelburg of Hickory, Kentucky; one sister, Linda Whitlock of Dixon, Illinois; two grandchildren, Melissa Davis (Eric) of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, and Michael Willett (Laura) of Warminster, Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Riley (Daphne), Emma, Ethan, and Eden Willett; one great-great grandchild, Jace Riley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Rube Russelburg and Ida Mae Ballard Russelburg; and five brothers, Thomas A., Paul, Leon, Buddy, and Harold Russelburg.
Cremation services were provided by McGan Crematory in Inverness, Florida.
Celebration of life and inurnment will follow at a later date.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, is in charge of local arrangements.
