MURRAY — Cynthia Spiro, 65, of Murray, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was retired from nursing.
She was preceded in death by one sister. Her parents were Robert and Ruth Kirk Mills.
She is survived by her aunts, Jane Cathey and Annette Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Martin Severns officiating. Burial followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences: yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
